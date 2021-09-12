'We Are Still Trying to Learn' - Andreas Christensen Comments on Chelsea's Progression

September 12, 2021
Andreas Christensen Makes Chelsea Teammates Admission Amid Recent Success

Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen has said that his side are still learning everyday, even off the back of their Champions League success last season. 

The Danish defender signed for the Blues back in 2012 and has since made 131 appearances for the first team.

He also featured as a substitute in the Champions League final in May and contributed to the club's top four finish in the Premier League.

In an interview with the Chelsea website, the 25-year-old touched upon the fact that this Blues side isn't yet the finished product.

He said: "We are a great team, we know that, but we are still trying to learn and trying to get that perfection in the team. We enjoy coming in to train every day and learning."

Christensen spent a successful two years on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach before returning to the first team picture in 2017.

The arrival of Thomas Tuchel has seen him consistently feature in a back three, a formation which he has become very comfortable with.

He added: "We are trying to stay humble and to keep working. We have to work so hard to maintain everything we have built so far."

Christensen has so far made three appearances for the Blues this season, including a man of the match performance away at Liverpool two weeks ago.

Despite being an unused substitute during the 3-0 win against Aston Villa on Saturday, there is a chance he will feature in Chelsea's Champions League fixture against Zenit on Tuesday evening.

