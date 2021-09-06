Andreas Christensen Makes Frank Lampard Admission Amid Chelsea Contract Extension Links

Few hurdles at the end of the road.

Andreas Christensen has admitted undergoing a period of difficulty towards the end of Frank Lampard's reign as Chelsea boss.

The Dane has made a strong start to the 2020/21 campaign - impressing in his side's league clashes against Crystal Palace, Arsenal and Liverpool.

After being linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge during the summer transfer window, Christensen could be set to extend his stay in west London, with less than 12 months left on his current deal.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

However, the 25-year-old has revealed that he was enduring a difficult spell towards the end of Lampard's time at the wheel, before the Chelsea legend was shown the door in January.

Christensen said, in a recent interview with Danish publication Ekstra Bladet via Metro: "I had a very difficult period under (Frank) Lampard, shortly before he was fired."

Eight month on from Thomas Tuchel's arrival to the club, Christensen is one of the first names on the teamsheet, after impressing the German boss since the start of his tenure with the Blues.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

Christensen added: "Now luckily, it’s going the right way for me. But yes, things can go fast in this world. The most important thing is just that I have never given up."

The Cobham graduate, who spent two seasons on loan at Borussia Mönchengladbach after breaking through the first-team ranks at Chelsea, has expressed his delight at the club's recent European triumphs.

He said: "We have won the Champions League and the Super Cup. I am very happy to be at this club and feel Chelsea are the right place to be in England."

