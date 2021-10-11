'It's Hard' - Andreas Christensen Makes Honest Admission to Academy Players Regarding Breaking Through to Chelsea's Firt Team

    • October 11, 2021
    Andreas Christensen Makes Honest Admission to Academy Players Regarding Breaking Through to Chelsea's Firt Team

    A tough task.
    Andreas Christensen has sent a honest and surprising message to Chelsea's youngsters trying to break into the first team.

    The Dane has been in their shoes, arriving at Chelsea in 2012 and featuring for the Academy.

    Speaking to Chelsea FC via the Fifth Stand App, Christensen discussed the difficulty of breaking into the first team as an Academy prospect.

    He said: “It’s hard for a young player to come over the road from the Academy. At the time, you are so nervous. You want to show what qualities you’ve got and make sure they can see a future for you.”

    Recent times have seen several players make the transition from Academy stars to first team regulars as Mason Mount and Reece James have shown. 

    However, other players such as Tino Livramento and Lewis Bate decided to take their future into their own hands and depart the club having not made a first team appearance for their boyhood clubs.

    Christensen continued to reflect on his fellow academy stars that helped him settle into the first team, depsite many of them not making it at Chelsea.

    "I was quite lucky we had a few of us training a lot with the first team: Nathan Ake, Lewis Baker, Ruben [Loftus-Cheek], me. That made the transition a little bit easier.

    “At the same time, you are young, so you don’t really think about the consequences too much when you’re that young. You know you won’t play a Premier League game straightaway, so you’re just enjoying training and taking it all in.”

