Andreas Christensen nominated for March's Premier League Player of the Month award

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is up for the Premier League Player of the Month award after a string of excellent displays at the back for the Blues.

The 24-year-old started four of his side's five wins across the month as the west Londoners stretched their run of clean sheets to seven games across all competitions.

The Dane has more than filled the void left by the injured Thiago Silva at the heart of the defence, with his impressive displays having helped keep the door shut against the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Leeds.

Despite being restricted to a bit-part role for much of the first-half of the campaign, Christensen has sealed his status as one of Chelsea's crucial first-team players after a series of flawless performances at the back for his side.

The centre-half has received plaudits from Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, who's been impressed by the former Borussia Möndengladbach man's decision-making and solidity in the middle of Chelsea's back three - a backline that has conceded just twice since the German boss' arrival to Stamford Bridge in January.

Christensen has made 18 appearances across all competitions for his side this campaign, and with crunch games in the FA Cup, Champions League and Premier League on the horizon, he'll be playing a key role in how the Blues fare in the remainder of the season.

Christensen is in the running to become the first Chelsea player to clinch the award since Eden Hazard won it in September 2018.

The other nominees for the award include Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Jesse Lingard (West Ham United), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City), Illan Meslier (Leeds United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United) and Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion).

One can cast their vote for Andreas here.

