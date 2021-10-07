    • October 7, 2021
    Andreas Christensen on 'Big Role' at Chelsea Under Thomas Tuchel

    Chelsea's Andreas Christensen has discussed life under Thomas Tuchel and is pleased with the 'big role' that he is playing.

    The 25-year-old is out of contract next summer but is set to sign an extension after impressing under Tuchel.

    Speaking to TV3 Sport via Sport Witness, Christensen has gone into detail about life under Tuchel.

    The report states that he said he is 'pleased with the big role he is currently having at the club but knows how quickly things can change if somebody else starts impressing'.

    The defender is familiar with this as he kept Thiago Silva out of the Chelsea team for a long period through his impressive performances.

    Christensen has previously heaped praise upon Tuchel as he said: I know Thomas Tuchel believes in me. I have also played a big role since he came (to Chelsea)."

    The Dane previously struggled for game time under former boss Frank Lampard and was considering his future but since the introduction of the German, who went on to help Chelsea lift the Champions League, Christensen believes his future is at Stamford Bridge.

    He continued: “It’s hard to say how things will end up. There is a lot of talk. I will not say too much, but I think it looks good. I am happy to be at Chelsea”.

    More Chelsea Coverage

