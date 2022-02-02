'Listening' - Andreas Christensen Reveals Key to Reclaiming Chelsea Spot Under Thomas Tuchel

Andreas Christensen believes listening to coaches, including Thomas Tuchel, has allowed him to improve to reclaim in place in sides when he has been dropped.

The 25-year-old has been a regular under Tuchel this season, making 21 appearances in all competitions, however has been dropped on occasions.

This has been down to other players' form, as well as his contract situation because of Chelsea trying to push negotiations due to his current deal expiring this summer.

"We have the hope it influences the contract situation a little bit," admitted Tuchel back in November when he dropped Christensen for their matches against Leicester City and Manchester United.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Christensen has been out of action for their last three Premier League matches due to testing positive for Covid-19, but has since returned to training following the winter break.

The Denmark international could return for the FA Cup fourth round clash against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon and has been speaking to the official Chelsea website on how he improves to ensure he gives himself the best chance of getting a spot in the Blues' side.

“For me, my biggest lesson is listening," said Christensen.

"I had times where I didn’t play in the first team. The way back was listening to the coach. What does he want you to do different? Which is better than if you’re not listening you don’t know what you can do better or what you can improve."

