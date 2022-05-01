Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has provided a fitness and illness update as he could return when his side face Everton at Goodison Park.

The Blues travel to Merseyside looking to pile the pressure on Frank Lampard's side, who currently sit in the relegation zone.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app ahead of the match, Christensen has provided an injury update.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Dane has been absent for Chelsea since being withdrawn at half-time against Arsenal last month, making an error in the first half to gift Eddie Nketiah the opener in a 4-2 loss for the Blues.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel previously confirmed that Christensen could be in line to return as they face Everton on Sunday afternoone.

"Maybe Andreas Christensen, but let's see after he was ill. And the same for Ross Barkley," he said.

When speaking on his fitness levels, Christensen stated that he has recovered and is ready to play.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

He said: "I’m doing good and feeling fresh again after illness. My energy levels weren’t there so we made the decision for me to stay at home but now I’ve recovered and feel ready for the weekend.

"That was always the plan, to get some good sleep and get my energy levels up. Now I’m training with the team again and hopefully I’ll be fit enough to play."

It remains to be seen as to whether he will be named in the starting line-up as the Blues have kept a clean sheet against West Ham in his absence before drawing 1-1 at Old Trafford against Manchester United.

