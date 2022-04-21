Andreas Christensen Reacts to Cesar Azpilicueta Confronting Chelsea Fans After Arsenal Defeat

Andreas Christensen has reacted to fan backlash and Cesar Azpilicueta confronting Chelsea supporters after the Blues lost to Arsenal.

The spectators were not impressed and let the Chelsea skipper know what they though after the game, which saw him confront fans in the stands after the 4-2 defeat.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app after the match, Christensen discussed the disappointment of the supporters.

When asked about the mood around Stamford Bridge, the Danish defender said: “Everyone wants the best for the club, there’s a lot of passion from us & from the fans which is how it should be. I understand any frustrations because we weren’t good enough & we know we have to do a lot better.

“We want to do this for the fans because we are all proud to play for this club. We have to go again and I’m sure the fans will be there again at the weekend to support us, which we need.”

When asked about Azpilicueta confronting the fan after the match, Tuchel stated: "I saw it. Honestly, I can understand the fan."

Christensen himself was also at fault in the match and received criticism, with fans chanting for Thiago Silva after the Dane gifted Eddie Nketiah an opener before he was substituted at half-time.

The loss at Stamford Bridge saw Tuchel's men fall to their third consecutive home defeat in all competitions, conceding 11 goals to Brentford, Real Madrid and now Arsenal.

