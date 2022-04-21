Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Andreas Christensen Reacts to Cesar Azpilicueta Confronting Chelsea Fans After Arsenal Defeat

Andreas Christensen has reacted to fan backlash and Cesar Azpilicueta confronting Chelsea supporters after the Blues lost to Arsenal.

The spectators were not impressed and let the Chelsea skipper know what they though after the game, which saw him confront fans in the stands after the 4-2 defeat.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app after the match, Christensen discussed the disappointment of the supporters.

imago1011447664h

When asked about the mood around Stamford Bridge, the Danish defender said: “Everyone wants the best for the club, there’s a lot of passion from us & from the fans which is how it should be. I understand any frustrations because we weren’t good enough & we know we have to do a lot better.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“We want to do this for the fans because we are all proud to play for this club. We have to go again and I’m sure the fans will be there again at the weekend to support us, which we need.”

imago1011451011h

When asked about Azpilicueta confronting the fan after the match, Tuchel stated: "I saw it. Honestly, I can understand the fan."

Christensen himself was also at fault in the match and received criticism, with fans chanting for Thiago Silva after the Dane gifted Eddie Nketiah an opener before he was substituted at half-time.

The loss at Stamford Bridge saw Tuchel's men fall to their third consecutive home defeat in all competitions, conceding 11 goals to Brentford, Real Madrid and now Arsenal.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011447557h
News

Timo Werner Admits He Wasn't Happy With Goal After Chelsea's Loss to Arsenal

By Nick Emms53 minutes ago
imago1011254040h
News

Chelsea's Andreas Christensen Takes '100% Responsibility' for Mistake Against Arsenal

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1006568462h
News

Thomas Tuchel Slams Unacceptable Chelsea Home Record After Three Consecutive Defeats

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011406089h
News

Thomas Tuchel Takes Responsibility for Chelsea Team Selection Against Arsenal

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011386001h
News

Thomas Tuchel Rules Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger Out of West Ham Clash

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011449930h
News

Thomas Tuchel Offers Brutally Honest Assessment of Penalty Chelsea Conceded to Arsenal

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1011254040h
News

Thomas Tuchel Fires Message at Chelsea Squad to Improve Performances After Arsenal Loss

By Jago Hemming4 hours ago
imago0041027187h
News

Report: Sir Martin Broughton to Keep Status Quo at Chelsea if Successful in Bid

By Nick Emms4 hours ago