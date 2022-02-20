Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has claimed his side's victory against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon was hard fought.

The Blues beat the Eagles 1-0 at Selhurst Park, with Hakim Ziyech's goal late on in the game proving to be enough to secure the three points.

Such a result means Chelsea remain third in the Premier League table behind leaders Manchester City and Liverpool.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website after the game, Christensen reacted to the crucial win in tough conditions after Storm Eunice.

"Exactly that (hard fought win). We are very pleased to take the three points, but circumstances made it very difficult to play the pretty football we want to play. The wind, the pitch, were not the best.

"The wind was terrible, so we had to fight it back home, that's what we did. No one gave up and that's the main thing we take away from this. We were patient and didn't give up, worked until the end.

"We know that's not our level but again, sometimes that happens and it was a hard way to get back into Premier League games, it's been a while. Everything inside is just pleased with the three points."

After a busy week in the United Arab Emirates for the Club World Cup, and manager Thomas Tuchel admitting his side were tired from their travels, Chelsea struggled against Palace.

Ziyech thought he had opened the scoring with around 15 minutes to play in south London but his goal was ruled out by VAR for offside, before the Moroccan got himself onto the scoresheet in the 89th minute with his back post volley from Marcos Alonso's cross.

