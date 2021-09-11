Andreas Christensen Reacts to Thomas Tuchel Praise: 'I'm Enjoying My Football'

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has reacted to praise from his manager Thomas Tuchel ahead of Chelsea's clash with Aston Villa.

The Dane has been in fine form for both club and country.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Christensen returned the favour by heaping praise on his boss Tuchel.

Tuchel spoke complimentary of Christensen after a Man of the Match display against Liverpool before the international break.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

The German said: "Andreas has been very strong since day one. He plays in the central position and finished the game in the right position because we brought Thiago [Silva] on and decided to stay in a back five.

"In the moment I think he feels the trust. He knows he can absolutely help. He is a top defender and top guy.

"I have the feeling he is growing every week in confidence and personality and self-confidence, which is good. He is doing fantastic since day one and getting better and better."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The defender returned the favour when asked about the compliment. He said: "It means I’ve done something right!"

"It’s something I can work with, take with me and keep working hard to try and get better. I know what kind of football he likes. I just try to listen to him and do what he wants, and be myself, play my game.

"I’m mentally stronger now, and not as vulnerable to everything around it. I’m enjoying my football right now and that’s when my mind works the best."

Christensen will be looking to keep up his form, which has seen him keep Thiago Silva out of the team.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube