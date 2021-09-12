'Everyone is Hungry' - Andreas Christensen Confirms Chelsea Ambitions for New Season

September 12, 2021
Andreas Christensen Reiterates Chelsea's Hopes and Ambitions for the New Season

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has spoken on his club's aims for the season amid their strong start to the new campaign.

The Danish centre-back was a key member of the first team squad last season and has enjoyed great success under the management of Thomas Tuchel. 

He has made three appearances so far this season, including a man of the match performance away at Liverpool.

Speaking to the Chelsea website, Christensen touched upon the hunger within the Blues squad as they look to compete on all fronts this season.

He said: "Everyone is hungry to keep riding the wave we have built since the Champions League win."

The 25-year-old replaced Thiago Silva as a substitute in the Champions League final in May, with the latter sustaining an injury in the first half.

Christensen then went on to produce a top class performance and keep another clean sheet, therefore allowing the Blues to be crowned European Champions once again.

The defender added: "Everyone is looking in the same direction. We have had a good start in the Premier League and everyone is looking forward to keep going."

Chelsea are currently second in the Premier League table with three wins and a draw in their opening four games. Saturday's 3-0 win against Aston Villa saw Romelu Lukaku score twice on his return to Stamford Bridge, although Christensen didn't feature.

The Blues are considered as one of the favourites to win the  title this season, with the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool also competing for the crown.

However, their focus now turns to Tuesday evening where they begin their Champions League title defence against Zenit.

