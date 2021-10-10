    • October 10, 2021
    Andreas Christensen Reveals the Three Chelsea Players That Helped Him Settle at Chelsea

    Author:

    Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has listed the players that helped him settle in to the first team at Stamford Bridge.

    The 25-year-old remains content at the club and is set to sign a new deal to remain in London.

    Speaking to Chelsea FC via the 5th Stand App, Christensen has named the three players that helped him when he transitioned into the first team.

    sipa_35324136

    He said:“I was quite lucky we had a few of us training a lot with the first team: Nathan Ake, Lewis Baker, Ruben (Loftus-Cheek), me. That made the transition a little bit easier.

    “At the same time, you are young, so you don’t really think about the consequences too much when you’re that young. You know you won’t play a Premier League game straightaway, so you’re just enjoying training and taking it all in.”

    sipa_35322451

    Loftus-Cheek is back in the first team picture at Chelsea alongside Christensen, returning from Fulham to impress Thomas Tuchel.

    Meanwhile, Lewis Baker remains at the club but is part of the development side, having failed to secure a move away from Chelsea in the summer.

    Nathan Ake plys his trade for Manchester City, moving there from Bournemouth, where he was sold to from Chelsea.

    sipa_35322507
