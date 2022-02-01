Revealed: Three Things Antonio Conte Taught Andreas Christensen During His Chelsea Spell

Andreas Christensen has revealed how Antonio Conte helped him develop as a player during his managerial spell at Chelsea.

Conte was in charge of the Blues between 2016 and 2018, a two-year spell which saw him win the Premier League and FA Cup.

In the Italian's first season at Stamford Bridge, Christensen was on loan in the Bundesliga at Borussia Mönchengladbach where he made 43 appearances in the 2016-17 season.

The now 25-year-old returned to the capital for the following season and slotted into Conte's back three, going on to make 40 appearances in all competitions for the Blues.

Christensen has dedicated three key learnings to his former boss, who is now at Tottenham Hotspur, a side Chelsea beat three times last month.

“For me it was a lot of back and forward when I arrived back here and he (Antonio Conte) was here," Christensen reflected to the official Chelsea website.

"Conte taught me how to trust myself, relax my personality and be a unit instead of an individual defender. I was young at the time, turning 21, coming straight in the middle of the back three was a big task but I learned from every game, every session."

Christensen is out of contract this summer and will leave Chelsea on a free transfer at the end of the season, as it stands, should he not sign a new deal.

He has been subsequently dropped by Thomas Tuchel this season because of his contractual situation, which has seen the Champions League holders try to force the centre-back's hand.

“For me, my biggest lesson is listening," added Christensen on when he is out of the squad.

"I had times where I didn’t play in the first team. The way back was listening to the coach. What does he want you to do different? Which is better than if you’re not listening you don’t know what you can do better or what you can improve."

