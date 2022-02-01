Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Revealed: Three Things Antonio Conte Taught Andreas Christensen During His Chelsea Spell

Andreas Christensen has revealed how Antonio Conte helped him develop as a player during his managerial spell at Chelsea. 

Conte was in charge of the Blues between 2016 and 2018, a two-year spell which saw him win the Premier League and FA Cup. 

In the Italian's first season at Stamford Bridge, Christensen was on loan in the Bundesliga at Borussia Mönchengladbach where he made 43 appearances in the 2016-17 season.

imago1008894018h (2)

The now 25-year-old returned to the capital for the following season and slotted into Conte's back three, going on to make 40 appearances in all competitions for the Blues.

Christensen has dedicated three key learnings to his former boss, who is now at Tottenham Hotspur, a side Chelsea beat three times last month. 

“For me it was a lot of back and forward when I arrived back here and he (Antonio Conte) was here," Christensen reflected to the official Chelsea website

Read More

"Conte taught me how to trust myself, relax my personality and be a unit instead of an individual defender. I was young at the time, turning 21, coming straight in the middle of the back three was a big task but I learned from every game, every session."

imago0031524372h

Christensen is out of contract this summer and will leave Chelsea on a free transfer at the end of the season, as it stands, should he not sign a new deal. 

He has been subsequently dropped by Thomas Tuchel this season because of his contractual situation, which has seen the Champions League holders try to force the centre-back's hand. 

“For me, my biggest lesson is listening," added Christensen on when he is out of the squad. 

"I had times where I didn’t play in the first team. The way back was listening to the coach. What does he want you to do different? Which is better than if you’re not listening you don’t know what you can do better or what you can improve."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0031524372h
News

Revealed: Three Things Antonio Conte Taught Andreas Christensen During His Chelsea Spell

1 minute ago
imago1008604057h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea to Push for Signing of Sevilla's Jules Kounde

46 minutes ago
imago1009381432h
Transfer News

AS Roma Director Offers Tammy Abraham Update as Chelsea Buy-Back Clause Confirmed

1 hour ago
imago1008934180h (1)
News

Chelsea Confirm Players and Staff Return To Training After Winter Break

2 hours ago
imago1009359266h
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel's Summer Transfer Priority Revealed After Quiet January Window

2 hours ago
imago1008930473h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Summer Transfer Plans Already Underway With 'Key Areas' Identified

3 hours ago
imago1009106959h
Transfer News

Barcelona President Reveals Ousmane Dembele's Thoughts On Contract Renewal

4 hours ago
imago0026610616h
News

Chelsea To Experience Use of 'Robot Referees' at Club World Cup

4 hours ago