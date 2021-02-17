Andreas Christensen reveals what Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel told his squad following January appointment

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has revealed the advice that Thomas Tuchel handed to his players following his announcement as Blues boss in January.

The 24-year-old hailed the impact that the German boss has had since his arrival to Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea's fate in their own hands as they aim for a top-four finish and a strong run in the Champions League and the FA Cup.

"All the manager [Tuchel] says is just be comfortable. If you don’t need to play the ball, you don’t have to," said the Dane, as quoted by the Mirror.

"Wait for someone to come and take the ball, don’t take last second decisions, know what you’re going to do and make it happen. He [Tuchel] has basically told us to be comfortable, to believe in ourselves.”

During his short stint as Chelsea manager, Tuchel has led the Blues to five wins and a draw in his six games in charge, a run that has seen Chelsea enter the FA Cup quarter-final and break into the Premier League top-four for the first time since December.

Christensen has started all of his side's previous four matches despite being restricted to a squad player for much of the first-half of the campaign under former boss Frank Lampard.

On being asked if a top-four finish is the ultimate goal or if his side would push on for more, he said, following his side's 2-0 win over Newcastle on Sunday: "We will never stop pushing because there is no other way.

"Now, it’s important for me that we take two days off and we recover mentally and physically and then prepare 100 per cent for Southampton, because that will be the next challenge. At the moment this is our position, but what matters is our position at the end [of the season]."

Tuchel went on to admit that while his side have been grinding out results themselves, they've been lent a hand by fellow top-four hopefuls who've struggled for form in recent weeks.

