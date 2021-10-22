'Proud Moment' - Andreas Christensen Reflects On Scoring First Chelsea Goal

Andreas Christensen is hoping it won't take him long to score his second goal for Chelsea after netting his first for the Blues on Wednesday.

The Dane opened his Chelsea account at the 137th time of asking against Malmo in the Champions League. He was there in the box to volley Thiago Silva's cross into the back of the net to begin the 4-0 rout of the Swedish side.

Christensen, 25, became a Blue at the age of 16 and nine years on has his first senior goal for the club.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It was a proud moment for the centre-back, but he is hoping to get his next sooner rather than later.

"It was a proud moment, a big moment," said Christensen to the official Chelsea website. "I have waited nine years for this and now it has happened. It was a very nice moment for me personally, but it wouldn’t have been worth it if we didn’t win, so that's the most pleasing.

"I am very happy for my goal. Hopefully it doesn’t take that long again to add a second!"

His goal helped Thomas Tuchel's side to all three points in Group H, cementing their place in second and the Blues are now in a strong position to qualify for the knockout stages.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Christensen added: "It was very important for us to do things right today, staying in the group and it was a big step for us.

"I know a few of the (Malmo) players, and I know they have quality. They have a certain way of playing and we know that, we tried to expose that today.

"We know how they are used to not having the ball all the time and they have the quality to do it. I think we showed quality today.

"Overall it was a good game from us and it was important just to do things right for the whole game."

