Andreas Christensen Suffers Injury Setback Amid Chelsea's Recent Covid-19 Chaos

December 19, 2021
Andreas Christensen Hands Chelsea Further Blow After Back Injury

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has suffered an injury blow amid the club's recent chaos surrounding positive Covid-19 tests.

The Blues man was unavailable to feature in the their 0-0 draw against Wolves on Sunday, with the Dane being ruled out ahead of the game.

His absence adds to a list of Chelsea players who are either not fully fit or have tested positive for Covid-19 in recent days.

According to cfcnewspage, Christensen was out of the game due to 'back pain'.

He last featured for the Blues as a substitute against Leeds United last weekend, with the severity of his knock or his time out of action not yet known.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed before the game that Chelsea have seven positive cases of Covid-19 in their squad, with three more being added to the four revealed earlier in the week.

The Blues were only able to name 17 players in their matchday squad against Wolves due to their growing list of absentees.

Tuchel's side battled well in their game at the Molineux, with a much improved second half earning a point on the road.

However their recent poor run of form has seen them slip six points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City as they compete for their sixth title this season.

Chelsea submitted a request to the Premier League ahead of their fixture against Wolves to postpone the game due to their new Covid-19 cases but it was rejected, despite matches being called off for similar circumstances.

