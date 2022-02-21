Skip to main content
Andreas Christensen Tells Chelsea Squad to Take 'Big Chance' vs Lille as Blues Eye to Retain Champions League Crown

Andreas Christensen believes Chelsea have a 'big chance' in the Champions League this season after reaching the knockout stages as they look to retain their European crown.

Chelsea are the current holders after triumph in Porto last May, and will resume their campaign on Tuesday night when they host LOSC Lille in the first leg of their last-16 tie. 

Thomas Tuchel's side will hope to get an advantage heading into the reverse leg in France next month.

Chelsea's form has dipped in terms of performance in recent weeks but results have seen the Blues win their last five matches in all competitions. 

Read More

After the Blues beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at the weekend, they will need to quickly shift their focus to Tuesday night, with Christensen wanting Chelsea to define and dictate the approach and outcome.

What Andreas Christensen said

Speaking to Chelsea TV, Christensen said: "Everyone knows it's a tough period, like I said, but we are in every competition and we want to win something. This is a big chance and we're at home as well, it should be our game and our approach that defines the outcome of it."

Chelsea have only had two days to prepare for the game following the win at Crystal Palace on Saturday and hosting Lille on Tuesday.

Christensen spoke of what Chelsea's main focus needs to be, adding: "It's going to be the main focus over the next two days. Get in at Cobham, do our recoveries and be ready to go as much as we can."

