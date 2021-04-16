Andreas Christensen to miss Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City due to hamstring injury

Andreas Christensen has been ruled out of Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City on Saturday evening at Wembley.

The 25-year-old picked up a hamstring injury ahead of Chelsea's 4-1 win over Crystal Palace last weekend and also missed their Champions League progression against FC Porto on Tuesday night in Seville.

Christensen was a doubt heading into the semi-final at Wembley after Tuchel couldn't get him fit in time in midweek, and the Chelsea head coach delivered the bad injury news on Friday.

"Mateo is unfortunately still out," started Tuchel on the latest Chelsea team news. "Already he is feeling better but he still out and cannot be in the squad for tomorrow. It is the same with Andreas Christensen, he is also out."

Tuchel is expected to go with the same back three - Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta. Sipa USA

Kovacic and Christensen's absences on Saturday were confirmed alongside the continuation of N'Golo Kante in the side.

Tuchel stated that the 30-year-old will be fit to play 90 minutes handing Chelsea a fitness boost, whilst also revealing Billy Gilmour could be part of the squad this weekend.

"Yes to both questions,’ said Tuchel on if Kante could play the whole match and Gilmour potentially being involved.

"We have the green light for N’Golo to play another game because we had three days between our last game and this one to work with him. He is ready."

Tuchel has told his squad ahead of the semi-final to 'put their egos aside' and to fight for the team regardless of whether they are selected or not.

