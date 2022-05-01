Skip to main content

Andreas Christensen Urges Chelsea to Rediscover Form Ahead of Everton Clash

Andreas Christensen has urged his Chelsea team to rediscover their form as they prepare to face Frank Lampard's Everton.

The Blues travel to Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon on the back of a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Chelsea missed several big chances in the match and speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Christensen has encouraged his side to find their top form and work hard to get a victory on Sunday.

imago1011457365h

"In the last few weeks we’ve not been up to our level so now it’s just about accepting that it’s happened, look forward and get back to what we’ve done so well up to these last few weeks," Christensen admitted. 

"It’s just about keeping our heads down and keep working through. There’s nothing else we can do other than learn from it and hopefully stop making these small personal mistakes."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He continued to discuss the individual mistakes made by Chelsea, which Thomas Tuchel has credited with their poor results this season.

Christensen was at fault when Chelsea hosted Arsenal last month as he gifted Eddie Nketiah an opener in the 4-2 loss.

imago1011130316h

He said: "There have been some personal mistakes which can happen with bad luck. In the first half of the season, teams didn’t score with the chances they had but at the moment they do. We’re making mistakes and we’re getting punished for it.

"Defensively we’ve always been strong and it’s the fundamental thing we go to, be strong in defence & then we know the quality we have going forward. We’re almost guaranteed to get chances in games and then if we take them it’s up to us.

"We still go into games believing we’re going to keep a clean sheet. At the moment, it hasn’t happened but mentally that’s where we need to be."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011459690h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Believes He Didn't Push Frank Lampard Out of Chelsea Job Ahead of Everton Meeting

By Nick Emms37 minutes ago
imago1011130316h
News

Andreas Christensen Admits Chelsea Excitement Ahead of Everton Clash & Frank Lampard Reunion

By Nick Emms45 minutes ago
imago1011457365h
News

Andreas Christensen Provides Fitness Update as Chelsea Face Everton

By Nick Emms57 minutes ago
imago1011459690h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel 'Excited' to Meet Frank Lampard But Won't 'Exchange Gifts' as Chelsea Face Everton

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011629582h
News

Full Chelsea Team News for Everton Clash as Christensen Hopeful of Return

By Nick Emms5 hours ago
imago1011396342h (1)
Transfer News

Revealed: Antonio Rudiger's Real Madrid Contract Details After Agreeing Chelsea Departure

By Nick Emms13 hours ago
imago1011451013h
News

Report: Chelsea 'Unconcerned' by Real Madrid Interest in Reece James

By Nick Emms14 hours ago
imago1011394307h
News

Report: Chelsea to Offer Reece James 'Bumper' Contract Extension Amid Real Madrid Interest

By Nick Emms15 hours ago