Andreas Christensen has urged his Chelsea team to rediscover their form as they prepare to face Frank Lampard's Everton.

The Blues travel to Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon on the back of a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Chelsea missed several big chances in the match and speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Christensen has encouraged his side to find their top form and work hard to get a victory on Sunday.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

"In the last few weeks we’ve not been up to our level so now it’s just about accepting that it’s happened, look forward and get back to what we’ve done so well up to these last few weeks," Christensen admitted.



"It’s just about keeping our heads down and keep working through. There’s nothing else we can do other than learn from it and hopefully stop making these small personal mistakes."

He continued to discuss the individual mistakes made by Chelsea, which Thomas Tuchel has credited with their poor results this season.

Christensen was at fault when Chelsea hosted Arsenal last month as he gifted Eddie Nketiah an opener in the 4-2 loss.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

He said: "There have been some personal mistakes which can happen with bad luck. In the first half of the season, teams didn’t score with the chances they had but at the moment they do. We’re making mistakes and we’re getting punished for it.

"Defensively we’ve always been strong and it’s the fundamental thing we go to, be strong in defence & then we know the quality we have going forward. We’re almost guaranteed to get chances in games and then if we take them it’s up to us.



"We still go into games believing we’re going to keep a clean sheet. At the moment, it hasn’t happened but mentally that’s where we need to be."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube