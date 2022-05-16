Andreas Christensen 'Would Never Want to Miss' FA Cup Final Despite Withdrawing From Chelsea Squad

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen 'would never want to miss a cup final', sources close to the player have said, after he withdrew from the Chelsea squad to face Liverpool in the FA Cup.

The Dane left the team hotel in the morning despite not being injured and was unavailable for selection.

As per Matt Law. sources close to Christensen stated that the defender would never want to miss a cup final unless it was for a genuine reason

It was reported that members of the Chelsea squad were shocked to see Christensen leave the team hotel and withdraw from the squad ahead of the FA Cup final against Liverpool, which they went on to lose.

The decision to leave the team hotel hours before the match and withdraw from selection for the squad, where he was set to start, has caused confusion amongst his teammates.

Christensen didn't report an injury but sources close to the player state that he had been feeling unwell and did not expect to be named in the starting XI.

However, Tuchel was set to name the defender in the starting XI, with Trevoh Chalobah being called up instead.

Malang Sarr and Cesar Azpilicueta were the only defenders named on the bench and an early injury to Thiago Silva caused panic.

The Brazilian played through the match in pain due to the lack of Christensen on the bench.

However, sources close to the player have stated that there is a genuine reason for his withdrawal and he would not miss a cup final for Chelsea if he had the choice.

