Andreas Christensen's Agent Responds to Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Contract Ultimatum

Andreas Christensen's agent and father, Sten has responded to Thomas Tuchel's contract ultimatum to the Chelsea defender.

The 25-year-old was dropped by Tuchel for Chelsea's three matches in November against Leicester City, Juventus and Manchester United.

It appeared routine as Thiago Silva was preferred, but Tuchel confirmed it was down to contractual reasons.

Christensen is yet to sign a new deal despite being out of contract next summer. A verbal agreement was reached in the summer over a five-year extension but there has since been a change in demands which has seen talks stall.

Tuchel and the club won't put up with it and a decision was made to drop him from the side to the bench in the hope of influencing the Dane to put pen to paper.

"We have the hope that it influences the contract situation a little bit," admitted Tuchel. "My understanding was that it was a matter of a very short period before we have good news.

“I said this I think in the national break, that it’s for me a matter of days where we think that we can have good news about Andreas. As I understood it the club wants the same, the player wants the same, the coach wants the same: to stay. That’s why we need the commitment and then we can continue.”

Christensen's agent and father, Sten, was asked about Tuchel's comments but refused to comment.

"I do not want to comment on it at this time," wrote Sten to Danish station BT on Wednesday.

Christensen returned to the Chelsea side on Wednesday night as an injury-hit Blues side battled past Watford to seal a 2-1 win to maintain top spot in the Premier League.

