    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Revealed: Andreas Christensen Key to Resilient Chelsea Defence Following Clean Sheet Record

    Author:

    Andreas Christensen is proving to the the decisive figure at the back for Chelsea.

    The 25-year-old has been ever-present in the Chelsea side this season under Thomas Tuchel, making 10 appearances in all competitions already this term. 

    His return from being an outcast under Frank Lampard to becoming a pivotal part of the Blues defence has coincided with Chelsea's defensive continually improving. 

    sipa_35664958 (1)

    Christensen is regarded as one of the best defenders in the world by those in Denmark, with Brentford boss Thomas Frank stating: (He) is one of the best defenders in the world at the moment. He has always been enormously intelligent on the pitch, meaning very quick to anticipate all situations offensively and defensively.

    “He is technically hugely strong for a defender in terms of bringing the ball forward, passing and making good choices. He is also foresighted and fast at the same time, so it’s almost the complete package."

    He ended his goal drought at Chelsea. After 136 appearances for the club, he was yet to score a goal. But on the 137th time of asking, the Dane volleyed home into the right-hand corner against Malmo to open the scoring in the 4-0 win

    A moment of relief and joy for the central defender. 

    sipa_35664238

    But a statistic was revealed after the European victory which put Christensen in a superior category.

    As per BT Sport, Christensen has now kept 42 clean sheets in the last 52 games he has played in for club and country. 

    A record to be proud of, and there is no doubt as to why Chelsea are on the verge of tying him down to a new long-term contract at the club. His performances are being rewarded, and now fully recognised and appreciated too. 

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    pjimage (45)
    News

    Revealed: Andreas Christensen Key to Resilient Chelsea Defence Following Clean Sheet Record

    just now
    sipa_35665801
    News

    Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Squad Following Lukaku & Werner Blows

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35664572
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Defends Romelu Lukaku Decision After Chelsea Star Suffers Ankle Injury

    55 minutes ago
    sipa_35665827
    News

    Joe Cole: Mason Mount Deserves Ballon d'Or Nomination After 'Outstanding' Campaign

    1 hour ago
    pjimage (44)
    News

    Pulisic, Werner, Lukaku: The Latest Chelsea Injury News Ahead of Norwich City Clash

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35664573
    News

    Kai Havertz Sends Message to Injured Chelsea Duo Romelu Lukaku & Timo Werner

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35664939
    News

    Timo Werner Set for MRI Scan Following Hamstring Injury Blow vs Malmo

    2 hours ago
    sipa_32563863
    News

    Revealed: Kai Havertz & Mason Mount Leading Goals Race Since Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Appointment

    3 hours ago