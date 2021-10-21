Revealed: Andreas Christensen Key to Resilient Chelsea Defence Following Clean Sheet Record

Andreas Christensen is proving to the the decisive figure at the back for Chelsea.

The 25-year-old has been ever-present in the Chelsea side this season under Thomas Tuchel, making 10 appearances in all competitions already this term.

His return from being an outcast under Frank Lampard to becoming a pivotal part of the Blues defence has coincided with Chelsea's defensive continually improving.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Christensen is regarded as one of the best defenders in the world by those in Denmark, with Brentford boss Thomas Frank stating: (He) is one of the best defenders in the world at the moment. He has always been enormously intelligent on the pitch, meaning very quick to anticipate all situations offensively and defensively.

“He is technically hugely strong for a defender in terms of bringing the ball forward, passing and making good choices. He is also foresighted and fast at the same time, so it’s almost the complete package."

He ended his goal drought at Chelsea. After 136 appearances for the club, he was yet to score a goal. But on the 137th time of asking, the Dane volleyed home into the right-hand corner against Malmo to open the scoring in the 4-0 win.

A moment of relief and joy for the central defender.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

But a statistic was revealed after the European victory which put Christensen in a superior category.

As per BT Sport, Christensen has now kept 42 clean sheets in the last 52 games he has played in for club and country.

A record to be proud of, and there is no doubt as to why Chelsea are on the verge of tying him down to a new long-term contract at the club. His performances are being rewarded, and now fully recognised and appreciated too.

