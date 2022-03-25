Another Party Meets Threshold to Buy Chelsea Amid Raine Group Shortlist

Another party is believed to have met the threshold to buy Chelsea Football club amid their upcoming takeover, according to reports.

Current owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale at the beginning of the month and even though he has been sanctioned by the UK Government, the process is still set to go ahead.

Raine Group are the merchant bank overseeing the sale, and are cutting down the number of bidders to a shortlist.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to BBC Sport, another party is believed to have met the threshold to buy the west London side.

As well as this, parties who have been unsuccessful in their attempts to buy the club have been 'encouraged' to work together in order to try and reach the requirements.

Consortiums led by Todd Boehly and Sir Martin Broughton are believed to have made Raine Group's shortlist with another mystery bidder joining the list, who are yet to have made their intentions known to the public.

The Ricketts family, who have been heavily linked with a takeover of the club, are said to have not yet heard from Raine but are 'acting as though they are still part of the process'.

IMAGO / PA Images

As the shortlist is devised by the merchant bank, the successful consortiums have been told that a takeover of Chelsea could be completed by the end of the month, and details of the next stage of the process will be given to them in the next 24 hours.

