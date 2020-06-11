Absolute Chelsea
'He deserves a new contract' - Chelsea fans on Antonio Rudiger's birthday message to Kai Havertz

Matt Debono

Chelsea fans are excited at the prospect of landing Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz this summer. 

The Blues have shown interest in the 21-year-old and have reportedly been in contact with the Bundesliga side regarding a possible transfer. 

Frank Lampard's side are closing in on the signing of RB Leipzig's Timo Werner but they are also interested in bringing another German to Stamford Bridge. 

Defender Antonio Rudiger played a 'big part' in convincing Werner to join as per SportBild and now supporters are hoping he can do the same with Havertz. 

Antonio Rudiger sent his birthday wishes to the Chelsea target, who turned 21 on Thursday.

One supporter on Twitter did some detective work and realised Rudiger hadn't wished anybody happy birthday since October 2018 which was to Alvaro Morata. 

Here's how the Blues fans reacted to '#AgentRudi's' message:

