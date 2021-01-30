Anthony Barry set to snub Fleetwood Town job for Chelsea stay under Thomas Tuchel

Anthony Barry has turned down the chance of managing Fleetwood Town to continue his stay at Chelsea under new Head Coach Thomas Tuchel.

The 34-year-old arrived at Chelsea in the summer as a first-team coach under Frank Lampard to help improve the Blues defence, whose defensive record was woeful last season.

Barry spent three years at Wigan Athletic as an assistant and his arrival at Chelsea has already had a major impact on the defence.

He was confirmed to be staying by the club after Lampard's exit earlier this week, which saw him and Joe Edwards take charge of training before Tuchel's appointment.

But his future was in the air after Fleetwood Town offered Barry the manager's job after parting ways with Joey Barton at the start of January.

An offer was on the table and it was down to Barry to decide his future.

READ MORE: Exclusive - Thiago Silva's camp want to extend Brazilian's time at Chelsea

But Training Ground Guru has revealed that Barry has decided to stay at Chelsea because 'the opportunity to work under new manager Thomas Tuchel was too good to turn down'.

This comes as good news for the Blues as Barry's influence has already been significant in the short amount of time he has been at the club.

And this reflected in Lampard's comments on Barry prior to his dismissal.

"He’s certainly helped on set-pieces, but he’s very diligent, he pays so much attention to ourselves and the opposition in every part of the game, from what we do in the office, to studying opposition and working on the training field."

“It’s very important you have balance within staff, and what Anthony has given us is another person and another level of expertise that I can call upon, and a work ethic that is outstanding."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube