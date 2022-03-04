Antonio Conte Addresses Chelsea Fans as He Gives His Take on Roman Abramovich Era

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte took the time to address Chelsea fans this week as he paid homage to Roman Abramovich's era in charge of the west London side.

The Russian billionaire confirmed the sale of Chelsea Football Club on Wednesday following speculation that he may be leaving his post as owner.

The news came following accusations that Abramovich has 'close ties' with Russian president Vladimir Putin and as a result the British government had discussed freezing his assets.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking at his side's press conference ahead of their Premier League clash with Everton on Monday, Conte took the time to reflect on Abramovich's 19-year spell in charge of the Blues.

“Chelsea in this period won a lot of trophies. It was an amazing period under Abramovich for Chelsea.

"I’m listening that he wants to sell the club. For sure it is not good news for Chelsea fans, especially for what he did in this period as the owner.”

Conte spent two years in charge of Chelsea between 2016 and 2018 where he managed to win the Premier League, as well as the FA Cup the following season.

IMAGO / News Images

During Abramovich's ownership of the European champions, they have amassed a total of 19 trophies, including all the possible major trophies.

Since announcing he would be selling the club, a wave of speculation has followed surrounding potential new suitors.

One name that is said to be in negotiations with the club is Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak, who has investments in cryptocurrency, construction and energy sectors.

