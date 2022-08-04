Skip to main content

Antonio Conte Believes Chelsea Are The Opposition To Fear

The commencement of the 2022/23 Premier League season is less than 24 hours away but the mind games at the top have made a head start. 

Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur finished in fourth behind Chelsea in the 21/22 campaign, and the coach believes they will have another close battle ahead of them to keep supporters on their toes. 

Antonio Conte

Conte in the dugout at Stamford Bridge last season. 

The two teams on everyone's tongues for the past five or so seasons have been Manchester City and Liverpool, with the pair seeming to finish within a point of each other every year, but the rest of the top four have been gradually evening the playing field and Conte believes there is one team who isn't getting enough credit.

"I think you forgot Chelsea, this is a big mistake," he said when asked about Spurs competing with the Reds and the Citizens (via journalist Vai Bhardwaj).

"You're talking about a team who two seasons ago won the UCL… why is Chelsea not in this group of top teams? For me Chelsea are in this group."

Raheem Sterling

Chelsea have brought in Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly to fight for titles.

Following a very active transfer window for clubs across the league, the Italian may have a point, as teams prepare for a competitive season where anything could happen. 

