Antonio Conte Makes Surprising Admission That Chelsea Are 'More Ready' Than Tottenham to Win Carabao Cup

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has made a surprising admission, stating that Chelsea are more equipped to win than his side ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

The Italian lifted the Premier League and FA Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge and believes that his former side are ready to win in comparison with his current team.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match, via football.london, Conte made the surprising admission.

When asked about Spurs' chances of winning a trophy this season, Conte said: "Yeah I think that for everyone it’s always very important to win trophies – for the club, for the layers, for the managers.

"On one hand, I have to tell you this. On the other, I think you have to build to win trophies. You can win trophies by speaking and saying you want to win. But then you have to be good and build something ready to win."

The former Inter, Italy and Chelsea boss continued to heap praise on Thomas Tuchel's side despite being sacked from the club.

He praised Chelsea, stating that they are more ready to win than Tottenham going into Wednesday's clash.

"I think at this moment, Chelsea is more ready than us to win," he admitted. "They won last season the Champions League. I think we have a lot of space for improvement, to be a team with aspiration to win. Then for sure, we’ll do everything to reach the final of this trophy.

"But I repeat: to use this verb or word ‘to win’ is more simple than winning because to win you have to build something important, be solid, have an important squad. Then you’re ready to win. Otherwise you have to hope. To hope in your work you’re doing and hope to do something outstanding."

The winner of the two-legged affair will face either Liverpool or Arsenal in the final as the first piece of domestic silverware is on the line.

