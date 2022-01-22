'Sonny Not Yet' - Antonio Conte Confirms Tottenham Hotspur Team News Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Skip to main content
Antonio Conte Confirms Tottenham Hotspur Team News Ahead of Trip to Chelsea

Former Chelsea boss and current manager of London rivals Tottenham Hotspur Antonio Conte has revealed his side's team news ahead of their trip to Stamford Bridge on Sunday. 

The Blues will be facing Spurs for the third time this month, having previously battled against them in their Carabao Cup semi-final.

Thomas Tuchel's side will be heading into the clash off the back of their disappointing draw away to Brighton and Hove Albion during the week. 

imago1009259018h

Speaking to the media ahead of the fixture, via Football.London, Conte confirmed his side's team news as they prepare for their trip to west London.

"Today is Friday and for sure after the game against Leicester we are trying to manage a couple of situation, fresh injuries. 

Read More

"We have tomorrow to make the right decision about a couple of our players. Eric Dier had a good training session for us and is available. Sonny not yet. We have to wait. He's coming along well but we have to wait until after the international break."

Heung-min Son picked up an injury against the Blues early on in January and has been unavailable ever since, with Eric Dier now able to return to action for Spurs.

imago1009093006h

Chelsea have beaten Sunday's opponents twice already in January thanks to their 3-0 aggregate win in the Carabao Cup.

An early strike from Kai Havertz and an own goal from Ben Davies gave the Blues a 2-0 lead heading into the second leg, with Antonio Rudiger's header sealing the deal for them.

imago1009259018h
