Antonio Conte Delivers Damning Verdict on Spurs' 2-0 Defeat to Chelsea

Antonio Conte provided an honest assessment after his Spurs side struggled their way through to a 2-0 defeat against Chelsea on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup semi finals.

Chelsea were quick out the blocks despite making six changes, several enforced through Covid-19 disruption, as they took the lead after five minutes through Kai Havertz.

The dominant display was doubled 11 minutes before half-time when Spurs' comical and farcical defending was exposed as Ben Davies put into his own net from Marcos Alonso's free-kick.

It could've and should've been more. Chelsea will hope their lack of killer instinct in the final third won't come back to haunt them in the second leg next Wednesday in north London.

Thomas Tuchel got the better of Conte on his return to Stamford Bridge, but the Italian was honest and admitted Chelsea were a level above his side as they struggled to cope with the quality of the European champions.

He told Sky Sports post match: "It was a difficult game from the start. I think Chelsea showed to be much better than us. The first half we struggled a lot from the start. We are talking about one of the best teams in the world.

"If you compare the two teams, there is no comparison. They are a team ready to win. Today we have seen the difference between the two teams.

"It's not easy to play at Stamford Bridge. They were very concentrated, won the ball every time. Then we conceded an unlucky goal. But when you start the game and after 15 minutes they score, the game becomes very difficult.

"But I know the situation, it's very clear. There is an important gap, with important teams. We have to fight to stay in the league in a good position, but if we think we are close about winning, we are not in the right way.

"They were much better than us, we have to clap the performance of Chelsea. I like to tell the truth. There is a lot of job to do in Tottenham."

