Antonio Conte Discusses Emotional Chelsea Return Ahead of Spurs Tie

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has revealed that he is expecting an emotional return to Stamford Bridge with his Tottenham Hotspur side on Wednesday.

Spurs face Chelsea in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup, a two-legged affair to see who will progress to the final against either Arsenal or Liverpool.

Speaking ahead of the clash on Wednesday night, via football.london, Conte opened up on his return to his former club.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Italian was head coach of Chelsea between 2016 and 2018, lifting the Premier League in his first season with the club before winning the FA Cup before being dismissed in 2018.

When asked if he is looking forward to his return to Stamford Bridge, Conte said: "For me, for sure it’ll be great to come back to Stamford Bridge. It’s the first time after I left Chelsea as manager to come back to Stamford Bridge.

"I spent two amazing seasons, I created a lot of friendships at the club, we did a really important, good job and I enjoyed working there."

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Italian continued to discuss how he is grateful to Chelsea for handing him his first opportunity in English football but reiterated that he is fully focused on the job at hand at the Blues' rivals Tottenham.

"Also because I have to thank Chelsea because they gave me the possibility to work in England and have my first experiences in England.

"Now, for sure, I’m the manager of Tottenham and I want to give this club 100 per cent and more to try to improve the team. It’ll be good and for sure I’ll have emotion to come back to Stamford Bridge." he concluded.

