Antonio Conte Full of Praise for Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been full of praise for Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, who moved to the Blues in the summer of 2021.

Lukaku played under Conte at Inter in Italy for two years from 2019-2021, where he grew as a striker after a difficult spell at Manchester United.

Since then, he joined Chelsea in a £97.5 million big this summer, that made him the seventh-most expensive player in the world.

SIPA USA

As per Sempreinter.com, former Inter coach, Antonio Conte, reflected on the Belgian striker's growth during his spell in Italy, praising him for his attacking abilities.

"Getting Lukaku into the box is a danger," said Conte.

"It is good to keep him away. It is difficult to find a player who acts as a point of reference and who gets forward with pace from midfield.

"He is impressive, he is one of the most difficult forwards to face – he must always play, but Chelsea have not quite understood how to use him.

"If they understand, Chelsea will become the team to beat."

SIPA USA

The Belgian striker was exactly what Chelsea fans across the country needed as they failed to receive what they expected from Timo Werner's arrival back in 2020 - a classic number nine.

Instead, they received a player who is fast down the wing, but not clinical enough in front of goal.

Lukaku, on the other hand, is strong, fast, and can finish from anywhere, as he has already proven in a Blues shirt.

He has scored four goals in his first eight appearances for the west London side, and there should be plenty more to come.

