Antonio Conte Reveals Thoughts on Chelsea Draw in Carabao Cup Semi-Final
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has spoken out on his side's semi-final draw with Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.
Thomas Tuchel's Blues knocked Brentford out in the quarter-finals in their 2-0 win with a late goal from Jorginho as well as an own goal from Pontus Jansson.
Conte was in charge of Chelsea for two years from 2016-2018, in which time he won a Premier League trophy and an FA Cup.
Speaking after his side's 2-1 win over West Ham, Conte revealed what he though about the Carabao Cup draw, detailing what its like from a Chelsea perspective.
"I remember in the past when I was at Chelsea, this trophy wasn't secondary," he told Sky Sports. "We used players that usually didn't start in the 11.
Read More
"Now I see, winning a trophy in England is very difficult."
Thomas Tuchel also provided his thoughts on the draw, insisting that he is looking forward to the London derby.
"Tottenham is nice for our fans. A London derby, we are looking forward to it and we want to be there.
"I am absolutely happy about this result, a brilliant result and a brilliant performance given the situation."
Chelsea will face Tottenham in early January for the competition's semi-final round while Arsenal are set to take on Liverpool, who just about managed a win over Leicester in their quarter-final.
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube