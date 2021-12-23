Antonio Conte Reveals Thoughts on Chelsea Draw in Carabao Cup Semi-Final

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has spoken out on his side's semi-final draw with Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

Thomas Tuchel's Blues knocked Brentford out in the quarter-finals in their 2-0 win with a late goal from Jorginho as well as an own goal from Pontus Jansson.

Conte was in charge of Chelsea for two years from 2016-2018, in which time he won a Premier League trophy and an FA Cup.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking after his side's 2-1 win over West Ham, Conte revealed what he though about the Carabao Cup draw, detailing what its like from a Chelsea perspective.

"I remember in the past when I was at Chelsea, this trophy wasn't secondary," he told Sky Sports. "We used players that usually didn't start in the 11.

"Now I see, winning a trophy in England is very difficult."

Thomas Tuchel also provided his thoughts on the draw, insisting that he is looking forward to the London derby.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"Tottenham is nice for our fans. A London derby, we are looking forward to it and we want to be there.

"I am absolutely happy about this result, a brilliant result and a brilliant performance given the situation."

Chelsea will face Tottenham in early January for the competition's semi-final round while Arsenal are set to take on Liverpool, who just about managed a win over Leicester in their quarter-final.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube