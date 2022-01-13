Antonio Conte Labels Tottenham's Chelsea Comparisons as 'Unfair' After Spurs Knocked Out of Carabao Cup

Antonio Conte believes it is unfair to compare Tottenham with Chelsea as the Blues deservedly reached the Carabao Cup final.

Thomas Tuchel's side reached their third final in the space of 12 months, excluding the UEFA Super Cup, following a 3-0 aggregate win over Spurs in the semi finals.

Chelsea added to their 2-0 advantage from the first leg with a 1-0 away win in north London on Wednesday night to knock Conte's men out of the competition.

The European champions proved too good for Spurs over the course of the two legs which Conte acknowledged at full-time on Wednesday.

"I think that after these two games, Chelsea deserved to reach the final of this competition," conceded the Spurs boss.

As quality told in the comparison of the two squads, something Conte wants to improve during his time back in the capital as talks with the Spurs hierarchy continue, the Italian insists the situations at both clubs can't be compared.

He added: "I think that in this moment we can’t compare the two situations, the Chelsea situation and the Tottenham situation. I think it’s not fair to compare the two situations, because it’s impossible to compare."

Conte saw an improvement from his team in the second leg despite struggling in the first half.

"I think the performance was much better than the performance in the first leg," continued the 52-year-old.

"The first half we struggled a bit, especially the way we tried to bring pressure without the ball.

I think in the second half, the performance was good, the intensity was high and I think honestly that we deserved a better final result today."

