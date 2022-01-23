Antonio Conte: Spurs Need to Learn From Previous Chelsea Defeats Ahead of Premier League Clash

Antonio Conte has challenged his Tottenham Hotspur side to learn from their Carabao Cup semi-final defeats against Chelsea for their Premier League encounter against Thomas Tuchel's men.

Tottenham face the Blues for the third time in January following the two-legged semi-final which Tuchel's side claimed a 3-0 aggregate win to progress into next month's final.

Chelsea were deserved winners of the Carabao Cup tie and now Spurs will be looking to avoid another defeat to their city counterparts on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

They are nine games without defeat under Conte in the league since he took over following their late, late turnaround at Leicester City on Wednesday night to steal a 3-2 victory.

Now Conte wants them to take the confidence from the midweek win and hopes Spurs can learn from their previous defeats to put out their best performance in west London at the weekend.

What Antonio Conte said

“We know very well that we are going to play against a really strong team,” said the former Chelsea boss, as quoted by the Independent.

IMAGO / PA Images

“Don’t forget Chelsea won the Champions League, now they’re in the final of the Carabao Cup, so we’re talking about a really good team. I don’t know if this is the right moment.

“We have our problems with many injuries but for sure we want to try to give our best against Chelsea. They have beaten us in the last two games and we have to try to learn something about the past to try to improve to try and give our best.”

