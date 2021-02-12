Antonio Rüdiger backs Timo Werner & Kai Havertz to overcome struggles under Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rüdiger has challenged fellow German duo Timo Werner and Kai Havertz to silence their critics after an underwhelming start to life at the club.

Since their arrival at Stamford Bridge for a combined fee of €124 million [$150 million], the young pair have failed to justify their hefty price tag after struggling to find their feet in the Premier League.

However, Rüdiger, 27, who played a key role in luring his international teammates to west London, expects the frontmen to start delivering sooner rather than later under Thomas Tuchel.

"Our relationship is good. I’ve known the guys [Werner and Havertz] for a long time, especially [Timo] Werner. I already played with him at Stuttgart, but I know [Kai] Havertz from the [German] national team," said Rüdiger, in an interview with Sky Sports Germany, prior to Chelsea's 1-0 win at Barnsley in their FA Cup fifth-round clash on Thursday night.

READ MORE: "Every trainer is unique" - Antonio Rüdiger refuses to draw comparison between Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel

READ MORE: Comment - Is the recurring Timo Werner criticism too far-fetched?

READ MORE: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel reveals hopes for Timo Werner

The centre-half, who's been given a new lease of life at Chelsea under Tuchel, believes that the German manager will do everything in his power to help the pair to find form but maintains that the effort will ultimately have to come from the players themselves.

Rüdiger stormed to the defence of his compatriots, who've been at the end of severe criticism having failed to meet expectations for the best part of the season.

He added: "They are very talented guys, maybe in a little slump right now, but if you saw [Timo] Werner’s performance against Sheffield United [heavily involved in both goals], then he was very important to us.

"He [Werner] makes a lot of runs and I think the goals will come. That applies to both of them [Werner and Havertz]. This is their first experience abroad, they have only been in Germany so far, have only ever been in a safe environment, as I would call it.

READ MORE: Barnsley 0-1 Chelsea - Tammy Abraham saves the day as Blues progress into FA Cup quarter-finals

READ MORE: Five things we learned from Chelsea's 1-0 win over Barnsley in the FA Cup fifth-round

READ MORE: The Chelsea player ratings from their 1-0 win over Barnsley in the FA Cup fifth-round

"This [England] is new territory for them and my job is to help them. I encourage them and I'm just there for them. But at the end of the day, they have to do their own work on the field."

Rüdiger went on to state that that his time at Roma in Italy helped him adapt better to a new culture, a new language and a new city after his arrival at Chelsea in the summer of 2017.

"It [adjusting to life in the Premier League] was a little easier for me as England wasn’t my first experience abroad. My time in Italy helped me. It was maybe different from my game," added Rüdiger.

"Everything in England was faster and physically even harder than in Italy and Germany in my opinion. You have to adapt to that but that happened relatively quickly."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube