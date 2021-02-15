Antonio Rüdiger remaining calm over potential new contract with Chelsea

Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger isn't thinking about a new contract at the club having being given a new lease of life under Thomas Tuchel.

The 27-year-old has been one of the first names on the teamsheet under the German boss and has started seven of his side's last eight league matches.

The German international has less than 18 months left on his current deal at the club and with stiff competition for places in central defence, it remains to be seen if Rüdiger is offered a fresh contract in the summer.

"The thing is I can't give myself a new contract. The talks have to come from the board, from [Marina] Granovskaia [club director]. I'm very calm when it comes to that," said Rüdiger, in an interview with Sky Sports.

Despite playing a peripheral role in the squad during the first-half of the campaign under former Blues boss Frank Lampard, Rüdiger has been a mainstay in the starting XI since Tuchel was announced as Chelsea manager in January, having started every league game since the former Dortmund boss' appointment.

"You just have to get ready. You have to always make yourself available and always be ready in your mindset. Maybe in the future - I hope not, but this is football - someone gets injured and maybe they are going to say your name and you have to be up there and ready," added Rüdiger.

"This is how I prepare for every game. Although maybe you know you're not playing because you can see it through the training, but in my head, I always prepared like I was going to play so that I'm always ready in my mind.

"Inside myself, I was always calm and relaxed, I'll be very honest. I wasn't going crazy because I wasn't playing at the beginning [of the season] and when you're not in the squad, you think 'Oh wow, what's happening?'

"But then suddenly, I was back in the team and got some games. From that moment on, my head was 'I'm staying here at Chelsea and trying to fight for my spot'. In the last games of Frank Lampard ['s tenure], I was featuring even more."

Rüdiger will be vying for a starting spot against Newcastle on Monday night as Chelsea aim to leapfrog Liverpool in fourth place by bagging another three points under Tuchel.

