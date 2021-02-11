Antonio Rüdiger reveals talks with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel about possible PSG switch last summer

Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger has revealed that Thomas Tuchel wanted to sign him at PSG last summer.

Rüdiger, 27, has been given a new lease of life at Chelsea since Tuchel took charge as manager in January, having remained a mere squad player under former boss Frank Lampard for much of the season.

"At the end of the day, you want to be on the pitch as a footballer. As a footballer, you can’t [ever] be satisfied and you want more, you want to play, so that [regular minutes] has been a real positive for me," said Rüdiger, in an interview with Sky Sports Germany.

"He [Tuchel] wanted to bring me to PSG in the summer but otherwise we had not spoken. I’ve only ever played against him, so we didn’t know each other before."

Rüdiger has been described as a voice in the dressing room - extremely vocal during team meetings amid good and bad spells of form during the course of the season.

The defender's Chelsea career was thought to be in jeopardy with reports suggesting multiple clashes between him and club captain César Azpilicueta in recent months.

It was even suggested that Rüdiger was bullying a few of the Cobham graduates who were regular fixtures in the lineup under Frank Lampard, such as Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount.

Abraham and Azpilicueta have since come to the defender's support on social media to rubbish the speculation of the German causing a rift.

Rudiger has publicly denied all speculation that he went to the Chelsea board to ask for Lampard to be shown the door.

Instead, the defender commended his former manager, hailing the impact he had on the squad, particularly for the younger crop of the team.

