Antonio Rüdiger willing to jeopardize place in Chelsea squad by helping recruit top centre-half this summer

Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger is willing to sacrifice a starting berth in the squad by aiding Chelsea in their pursuit of a world-class centre-back at the end of the season.

However, any new arrivals would mean stiffer competition at the back, resulting in fewer opportunities for the 27-year-old, who's been given a new lease of life at the club under Thomas Tuchel.

Asked if he would be willing to help the club land a top target knowing it would limit his game-time, Rüdiger said: "If I can help [the club recruit better and move forward], then anytime. I don't have the envy factor," in an interview with German journalist and transfer expert Christian Falk.

Rüdiger stated that he has no problem in lending a hand to the club in their pursuit of a top centre-half this summer.

The German has close ties with some famous names that've been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer, including Bayern Munich trio David Alaba, Jérôme Boateng and Niklas Süle, as Tuchel aims to overhaul his defence in a bid to make his side title-contenders next season.

"If Chelsea were to decide on one of the three players as a transfer target, I would be available to answer any questions," added the defender.

"I know [Jérôme] Boateng and [Niklas] Süle very well and I've already had contact with David Alaba."

Speaking in a press-conference following Bayern's 3-3 draw with Arminia on Monday, Alaba confirmed that he will be leaving the German giants at the end of the season but revealed that he hasn't decided his next destination yet, with very few clubs across Europe in a position to satisfy his wage demands [£20 million per year].

The west London outfit have already missed on RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, who has agreed to move to Bayern on five-year deal at the end of the season.

Should they fail to capture Alaba, who was reportedly top of Tuchel's wishlist going into the summer window, Chelsea will turn to German duo Boateng and Süle as alternate options in defence.

