Antonio Rüdiger's displays under Thomas Tuchel hailed by intermediary who helped seal Chelsea transfer

Author:
Publish date:

A key figure in Antonio Rüdiger's entourage has fired shots at former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard with Rüdiger being handed a new lease of life under Thomas Tuchel.

Rüdiger, 27, has started for his side in Tuchel's first two games in charge - after weeks of speculation surrounding his future in west London amid reports of a fallout with former boss, Frank Lampard, who was relieved of his duties as Chelsea boss last week.

Following Chelsea's 2-0 win over Burnley on Sunday, Rüdiger praised his team's performance on Twitter - two clean sheets out of two since Tuchel was brought to the club.

Saif Rubie, who helped broker Rüdiger's move to Chelsea in the summer of 2017, re-tweeted the German's tweet and quote-tweeted it, saying: "How many clean sheets is that for you Rudi when you've started for Chelsea this season in all comps? Asking for a friend. Thanks."

Rudi agent

Rüdiger has been described as a voice in the dressing room - extremely vocal during team meetings amid good and bad spells of form during the course of the season.

The defender's Chelsea career was thought to be in jeopardy with reports suggesting multiple clashes between him and club captain César Azpilicueta in recent months.

It was even suggested that Rüdiger was bullying a few of the Cobham graduates who were regular fixtures in the lineup under Frank Lampard.

However, such claims were rubbished by Azpilicueta and Tammy Abraham, who jumped to Rüdiger's defence on Twitter, with Azpilicueta in particular insisting 'everything is fine'. 

Despite all the ongoing issues in the dressing room, Rüdiger's impressive record when he's started this season has gone under the radar - the German has recorded seven clean sheets across all competitions when he's featured in the starting XI.

