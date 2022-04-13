Antonio Rudiger Admits Chelsea Regrets After Champions League Exit to Real Madrid

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has admitted his Chelsea side have regrets after their Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Thomas Tuchel's men came out 3-2 victors after extra time but Karim Benzema's 96th-minute goal meant that Real Madrid won the tie 5-4 on aggregate.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app after the match, Rudiger admitted that his side have some regrets.

Chelsea lost 3-1 in the first leg at Stamford Bridge to Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid, with Benzema netting a hattrick in London.

The Blues so nearly mounted a historic comeback but the feat was too much to ask, despite Tuchel's men going 3-0 up with just minutes left.

Speaking after the match, Rudiger opened up on regrets that his side have.

"There are regrets, especially the first game, because we didn’t have the energy like in Madrid," he admitted, "Obviously over the two legs we made too many mistakes and at this high level of football you get punished."



"The Champions League s difficult because you play against the best in Europe and if you make little mistakes they punish you.

"Over the two legs we did too many mistakes, too many individual errors, that made them go through, and of course their quality with (Luka) Modric and Benzema."

Chelsea will be looking to put the disappointment behind them as they face Crystal Palace at Wembley on Sunday in the FA Cup semi-final, with the domestic trophy the last remaining piece of silverware up for grabs this season.

