Antonio Rudiger Admits Desire to Win Premier League Amid Chelsea Contract Talks

Antonio Rudiger has revealed his desire to win the Premier League as his Chelsea contract is running out, expiring at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from the club but his latest comments should provide some hope for the Chelsea fans.

Speaking to the Athletic, Rudiger admitted he has the desre to lift the Premier League title.

It looks extremely unlikely that Chelsea will do that this season, meaning that if he is to stand a chance of winning the league with the Blues, he will have to extend his contract to beyond the end of the season.

Speaking after lfiting the Club World Cup with Chelsea, he admitted: "Of course I want to win the Premier League. Does it keep getting better and better for me at Chelsea? Yes.

"I feel great here, I have always said it. I think the way I play you can see that I’m happy here. But there are also other people who have to make decisions."

Rudiger arrived as Chelsea were Premier League Champions but in his years at the club, the defender has fallen at the hurdle in title races with his side.

Thomas Tuchel is getting the best out of him, though, and looks likely to mount a serious title charge in the future.

If Rudiger decides to stay, he could realise his dream and become a Premier League Champion at Chelsea.

