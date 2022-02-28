'So Many Good Chances' - Antonio Rudiger Believes Carabao Cup Final Missed Chances Are Story of Chelsea's Season

Skip to main content
Antonio Rudiger Believes Carabao Cup Final Defeat is Story of Chelsea's Season

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger believes the manner in which his side lost the Carabao Cup final is the story of their season. 

The Blues lost 11-10 on penalties against Liverpool on Sunday evening, with Kepa Arrizabalaga missing the decisive spot kick after being substituted on in extra time. 

Throughout normal time both sides had chances to break the deadlock, but a shootout was required to decide the tie. 

imago1010234053h

Speaking to the official Chelsea website after the match, Rudiger believes his side's missed chances is the story of their season as they were unable to add more silverware to their trophy cabinet.

"I have to be honest, we had so many good chances.

"I feel like this is a repeat of the whole season because we always create good chances. I think this is the only negative thing about this game. 

Read More

"We showed commitment, we fought until the last minute but we just couldn't get that bit of luck to get the goal we needed."

imago1010220130h

Even though Chelsea lost in heartbreaking fashion via Kepa's missed penalty, the German international believes the Blues had the better opportunities during the game.

"Today we can be angry but tomorrow we will refocus.

"We knew from the beginning that this would be a difficult challenge and it would be an open game. It could go either way, but I think we had the clearer chances and at the end of the day, this is also their luck.

"It was an intensive game and an open game. When it gets to a penalty shoot-out, anything can happen."

imago1010231598h
