'Part of History' - Antonio Rudiger on His Role in Chelsea's Champions League Triumph

Antonio Rudiger believes that he is part of Chelsea history after lifting the Champions League trophy last season under Thomas Tuchel.

The defender played a crucial role in the run in, as Chelsea registered the best defence in Europe.

Speaking on Chelsea's 'Porto Uncovered' video series, Rudiger refused to label himself as a legend but admitted that he played his part in the victory.

He said: “I never like to say legend, but you are part of history and this is amazing.”

The news comes as Rudiger is in a contract stand-off with Chelsea, his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

Tuchel will be keen to tie the defender up on a new deal as he has become a key part of the best defence in Europe.

However, the German has attracted interest from Europe's top clubs including Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Rudiger is free to speak to clubs from January 1 if no extension is agreed with Chelsea prior to the end of the year and is also able to agree a pre-contract ahead of next summer.

No matter what happens with the German, he has written his name into the Chelsea history books after becoming part of only the second Chelsea team to lift the UEFA Champions League last season.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube