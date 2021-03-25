Antonio Rudiger believes Thomas Tuchel is 'taking Chelsea forward'

Antonio Rudiger is enjoying life at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel and believes the German is providing to be of benefit for the Blues.

Tuchel has managed 14 games in charge in all competitions since his appointment in January and they are yet to suffer defeat. 10 wins and four draws has seen the Blues climb into the Premier League top four, whilst also continuing their runs in both the Champions League and FA Cup.

Rudiger has come back into the fold under the German head coach and has been a mainstay in the new-look back-three in west London, which has only conceded two goals in the first 14 matches.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel only has a select number of players with him at Cobham due to the international break currently underway, and Rudiger has been speaking about his boss whilst with the Germany squad.

"He is very detail-obsessed and brings over the tactical tricks extremely well," Rudiger told BILD.

"He is fun to work with and it takes us all forward. This is especially important in the European Championship year."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea are wanting to extend Rudiger's contract at the club this summer. His current deal expires next summer and they are hoping to open talks before the European Championships this summer, but the German defender is looking to wait until the tournament concludes to discuss his future.

Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen are also expected to be offered new deals in west London.

READ MORE: Christian Pulisic 'confident' of coming back into fold under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea

READ MORE: Agent - Jorginho would consider Napoli return if he leaves Chelsea this summer

READ MORE: Why Thomas Tuchel could stop Chelsea making £150M summer signing of Erling Haaland

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube