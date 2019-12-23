Antonio Rudiger breaks silence following alleged racist abuse in Chelsea's win against Tottenham

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has broken his silence following the alleged racist abuse which occurred in the Blues' victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

A derby day victory, courtesy of a brace from Willian, was marred by claims from the German defender that he had been racially abused by the home set of supporters.

Spurs forward Son Heung-min was sent off for a kick out at Rudiger, which sparked a reaction from the home crowd.

However, Rudiger was caught gesturing monkey signs and pointing to his ear following the dismissal.

Cesar Azpilicueta reported it to the referee Anthony Taylor, who then followed protocol by informing the fourth official and the two managers - Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard.

But following support from the footballing world, Rudiger broke his silence as he took to social media on Sunday evening.

Cesar Azpilicueta informing referee Anthony Taylor of the alleged abuse reported by Antonio Rudiger. Getty Images

"It is really sad to see racism again at a football match, but I think it's very important to talk about it in public. If not, it will be forgotten again in a couple of days (as always).

"I don't want to involve Tottenham as an entire club into this situation as I know that just a couple of idiots were the offenders. I got a lot of supportive messages on social media from Spurs fans as well in the last hours - thank you a lot for this," Rudiger said in a statement.

"I really hope that the offenders will be found and punished soon, and in such a modern football ground like the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with dozens of TV and security cameras, it must be possible to find and subsequently punish them.

"If not, then there must have been witnesses in the stadium who saw and heard the incident. It's just such a shame that racism still exists in 2019. When will this nonsense stop?"

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed there is an investigation ongoing.

"We are now conducting a thorough investigation, which will include liaising with Chelsea and their players for their observations. Any form of racism is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our stadium.

"We take any such allegations extremely seriously and shall take the strongest possible action against any individual found to be behaving in such a way, including stadium bans."

