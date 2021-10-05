Antonio Rudiger Breaks Silence Over Chelsea Future Amid Bayern Munich Links

Antonio Rudiger has responded to speculation over his future at Chelsea.

The Chelsea defender is out of contract at the end of the current season and his future in west London remains unresolved.

Rudiger, 28, has become a key part of Thomas Tuchel's team since his January arrival, finding his way back into the team and playing an important role in the Blues' strong defensive record.

But his contract situation at the club hasn't been sorted out as the parties has differing views over Rudiger's wage demands, with the 28-year-old holding out for around £200,000-a-week.

Tuchel is urging the Chelsea board to tie him down to a new deal amid interest from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG and Juventus who are all circling.

Rudiger is away with the Germany national team for their World Cup qualifiers against Romania and North Macedonia, and he was asked about his future.

What Antonio Rudiger said

"I feel good where I am now. so that fits," responded Rudiger on his future.

Bayern Munich have been linked heavily with the 28-year-old and the German replied to speculation linking him with a switch to the Bavarians.

He added: "The interest honours me. That shows that I've done a few things right recently.

"But I don't let myself be distracted. I have an obligation to my club to perform well. I have to prove myself every game and not let myself be distracted by rumours. I make my decisions for myself. They don't depend on anyone. I feel good where I am."

