Antonio Rudiger has revealed Chelsea 'didn't give up' despite their Champions League exit against Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

The Blues were knocked out of the competition 5-4 on aggregate by the La Liga giants, despite winning 3-2 on the night at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Chelsea were close to completing an unlikely comeback having been 3-1 down in the first leg, but Karim Benzema's extra time goal sent Madrid through to the semi-finals.

When he spoke to BT Sport after the game, Rudiger shared his thoughts on the Blues' performance as they exited the competition as the reigning Champions.

"The positive is we didn’t give up. Not many teams can come here and dominate them like we did. But over the two legs, if you make the mistakes we did, you get punished."

He also added: "Over the two legs if you make these kind of mistakes you get punished. It was a do or die for us.

"Before the game not everybody thought we could get to 3-0 but the individual class comes to light with Modric & Benzema, now we are here."

Mason Mount gave Chelsea the lead with his strike in the opening 15 minutes, with Rudiger then making it 2-0 early on in the second half with his first ever Champions League goal.

Marcos Alonso had a goal ruled out for handball, before Timo Werner scored the Blues' third with a composed finish.

However Rodrygo netted to send the tie to extra time, with Benzema then scoring the winner for the hosts.

