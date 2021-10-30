'I’ve Always Been the Same Toni' - Antonio Rudiger Speaks on Perceptions Made About Him

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has commented on people's changed perceptions of him within the last few months.

The German joined the Blues back in 2017 from Roma and has amassed 161 appearances in five seasons so far.

He was in and out of the team from the start of the previous campaign, but is now a key player under Thomas Tuchel and was instrumental in Chelsea's Champions League success last season.

SIPA USA

In an interview with The Guardian, Rudiger spoke on how people's thoughts on him may have changed since his return to the starting XI for the Blues, as he said: "I have always been as I am now.

"It’s just that things are going well. Obviously everyone has their opinion. I’ve always been the same Toni."

Since he joined the club, the German international has collected winners' medals in the FA Cup, Europa League, Champions League and Super Cup.

He also has eight goals to his name in blue.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The 28-year-old added: "Tuchel gave me new life.

"I wouldn’t say he said: ‘You have to be the biggest speaker in the dressing room.’ I’m not like this. I like to show everything on the pitch. He told me what he expects – my natural game: to be aggressive, to be a leader."

Rudiger has featured 12 times so far this season, with his only goal coming in the 3-0 win away at Tottenham Hotspur in September.

Chelsea next face Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, with kick off at 17:45 (UK).

