Antonio Rudiger 'Confident' During Chelsea's VAR Reviews Against Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has revealed that he was confident despite two penalties being given against the Blues before being overruled by VAR against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

The Blues went on to win the game 1-0 in controversial style at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Speaking to Sky Sports after his Man of the Match performance, Rudiger discussed his emotions during the VAR calls.

imago1009093006h

A penalty was awarded in the first-half after Rudiger was deemed to have brought down Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the box. However, it was clear that the fould occured outside of the area and VAR showed this to overturn the decision.

When asked about the calls for a penalty, Rudiger said: "Either way it can happen, you never know. I was very confident. As you can see on the footage, he stepped over his leg and fell down. I was calm."

Read More

Tottenham were awarded another penalty in the second-half as Kepa Arrizabalaga brought down Lucas Moura in the box but won the ball with a fantastic challenge.

Andre Marriner deemed the Spaniard to have made a foul but VAR overturned the decision once again.

imago1009093204h

Spurs finally had the ball in the back of the net, scoring after a mix-up between Kepa and Jorginho but VAR was involved once again, disallowing the goal for offside.

When Rudiger was asked about the VAR calls, he simply replied: "Unlucky for them."

Chelsea will face either Liverpool or Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final on February 27.

